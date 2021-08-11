TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

TXZ096-110830-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ108-110830-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ109-110830-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ111-110830-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ110-110830-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ112-110830-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ126-110830-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ125-110830-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ124-110830-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ136-110830-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ137-110830-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ138-110830-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ151-110830-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-110830-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ149-110830-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ165-110830-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 103 to 106 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-110830-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-110830-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ166-110830-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ167-110830-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ001-002-110830-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

216 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

