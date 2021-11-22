TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021 _____ 162 FPUS54 KSHV 220846 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 TXZ096-230330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ108>111-230330- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ112-126-230330- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ124-125-230330- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ136-137-230330- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ138-151-230330- Harrison-Panola- Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ149-150-230330- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ152-165-230330- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ153-166-167-230330- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ017-018-230330- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ010-011-230330- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ LAZ001-002-230330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ LAZ003-004-230330- Webster-Claiborne- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, and Haynesville 246 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$