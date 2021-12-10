TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021 _____ 680 FPUS54 KSHV 100942 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 TXZ096-110315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ108>111-110315- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ112-110315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ126-110315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ125-110315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers just after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ124-110315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ136-110315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers just after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ137-110315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ138-110315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ151-110315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperatures rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ150-110315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-110315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ165-110315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ152-110315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperatures rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ153-110315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ166-110315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe during the mid and late evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ167-110315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 342 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperatures rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$