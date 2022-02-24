TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Light freezing rain in the morning. Showers through the

day. Light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a chance of light rain and light freezing rain after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant,

and Pittsburg

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light freezing rain through mid afternoon. Showers from

late morning through mid afternoon, then showers likely and a

chance of light freezing rain in the late afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Morris-Cass-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, Omaha,

Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one

tenth of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10

mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid evening through the

overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the early evening,

then cloudy with slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light freezing rain with showers likely in the morning,

then showers with light freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light freezing rain through mid morning, then light

freezing rain and showers likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid evening through

the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light freezing rain likely and a chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an

inch. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the early

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers during

the mid and late evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a chance of light rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Not as

cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Gregg-Rusk-

Including the cities of Longview and Henderson

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then showers

likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the early evening,

then cloudy with slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a chance of light rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and light freezing

rain just after midnight. Partly cloudy well after midnight. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain, snow

showers and light sleet through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

400 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers through the early morning. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain, snow

showers and light sleet through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

