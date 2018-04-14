The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:09 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 15, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Chillier air will continue to spill southward through the
Middle Atlantic tomorrow, ending the recent warm spell for a
good part of the region. There will be plenty of low clouds,
rain, drizzle and fog associated with this change. The same
storm will continue to produce a major snow event from
Wisconsin into Michigan and continuing into northern New
York. Storm totals could top a foot with significant blowing
and drifting. The cold front from this storm will cause more
strong to severe thunderstorms in the Southeast from
southwestern Virginia to northern Florida. These storms
could contain gusty winds, hail and drenching rainfall.
Another storm moving onshore in the West will lead to
widespread rainfall from Washington to Northern California
and extending into western Montana.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 93 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Saturday 3 at Yellowstone Lake, WY
