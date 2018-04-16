The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 17, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The storm system that brought a crippling blizzard to the

north-central United States and severe weather to the South

will move into the Northeast tomorrow. Behind the storm,

howling winds, frigid air and snow showers will chill

interior portions of New England and the mid-Atlantic. Some

of the snow may be heavy enough to whiten the ground as far

south as the central Appalachians. Elsewhere, tranquil but

cool conditions are in store for the Southeast while

summerlike air streams back northward into western Texas and

the southern Plains. Another storm system will bring showers

to the Pacific Northwest and snow to the higher elevations

of the northern Rockies before moving eastward into the

Dakotas. Dry and milder conditions will return, albeit

briefly, to the Upper Midwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 91 at Roswell, NM

National Low Monday 9 at Valentine, NE

