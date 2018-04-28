The Nation's Weather
Published 4:32 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, April 28, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Locally gusty thundershowers with small hail are likely to
accompany a quick press of chilly air in the Northeast
states today. The day may start sunny and mild on the coast
but the night will turn out much colder. Dry and cool
conditions will settle from much of the northern Plains to
the western Great Lakes with a freeze in some locations at
night. Much of the Southeast can expect a sunny and warm
day. Warm breezes will begin over the High Plains ahead of a
severe weather outbreak for next week. Spotty thunderstorms
are expected to erupt over the Rockies today. As chilly air
spreads inland, so will showers and thunderstorms from
Washington, Oregon and Northern California to Nevada and
Idaho. Warmth is forecast to hold on in Arizona.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 104 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 14 at Hohnholz Ranch, CO
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather