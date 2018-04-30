The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A trough of low pressure will bring scattered showers to

eastern New York and New England today. High pressure will

bring dry weather from the Ohio and Tennessee valleys

eastward across the Middle Atlantic and Carolinas, along

with sunshine. A cold front will bring a couple of showers

to Minnesota and western Wisconsin, while strong afternoon

thunderstorms will occur from South Dakota and Nebraska,

southward across western Texas. Some of these storms may

bring flooding rain and strong winds. Farther west, an area

of low pressure will bring occasional rain to Montana and

Wyoming, with some snow in the higher elevations. A couple

of showers will occur across western Washington and western

Oregon, while dry weather will continue across the

Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 95 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 12 at Birchwood, WI

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather