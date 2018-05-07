The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:02 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 8, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Pleasant, springlike weather will grace the Northeast and
mid-Atlantic tomorrow, although a few showers may dampen
portions of the central and southern Appalachians. A storm
system meandering offshore of the Carolina coastline will
send clouds and showers westward into the Outer Banks. A
broad strung-out storm system moving through the Plains and
Midwest can trigger showers and locally heavy, gusty
thunderstorms from the eastern Dakotas to Minnesota, Iowa
and Missouri. Intense summerlike heat will continue to bake
the Southwest. Persistently dry conditions will continue to
worsen the severe to extreme drought in parts of the
Southwest and enhance the risk for wildfire spread and
development. A few showers will return to the Pacific
Northwest late in the day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 103 at Needles, CA
National Low Monday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA
