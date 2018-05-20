The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 21, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure will bring dry and pleasant weather to the

Northeast today. An area of low pressure will bring showers

and thunderstorms to the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys as well

as much of the Southeast, with the heaviest rainfall once

again across Florida. A few showers will occur across the

Great Lakes. Elsewhere, dry weather is in store for much of

the Plains along with sunshine. To the west, a frontal

boundary will bring a couple of afternoon thunderstorms to

Colorado, New Mexico and far western Texas, while scattered

thunderstorms will occur across western Montana, Idaho and

Nevada. Dry weather is in store for the West Coast, while

dry and breezy conditions will result in a continued fire

danger across Arizona.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 99 at Jasper, AL

National Low Sunday 23 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather