The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:04 pm, Sunday, May 27, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 28, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Alberto will bring flooding rain to southern Alabama,
southern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle today, while
showers and heavy thunderstorms will occur across the rest
of Florida and the Carolinas. To the north, a few afternoon
thunderstorms will occur across New York and Pennsylvania.
Elsewhere, dry weather is in store for Ohio, Indiana and
Illinois. A cold front will bring severe afternoon
thunderstorms to the Dakotas, Nebraska and western Kansas.
Some of these storms will bring flooding downpours, large
hail and damaging winds. Farther west, scattered showers
and thunderstorms will occur across Wyoming, northern
Colorado, Idaho and northern Utah. Dry weather will
continue from Washington and Oregon southward across
California.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 106 at Wink, TX
National Low Sunday 26 at Sunset Crater, AZ
