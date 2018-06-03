The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, June 3, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A slow-moving storm will cause more rain to dampen the

mid-Atlantic today. While downpours are expected to be less

numerous than on Saturday, any significant rain can renew

flash flooding. High pressure will otherwise provide New

England with a dry and comfortable day. A cold front will

cause showers and thunderstorms to stretch from the eastern

Great Lakes to the Deep South. In the wake of this front,

heat and humidity will be slashed across the mid-Mississippi

Valley as high pressure also promotes nice weather across

the northern and central Plains. Most of the West will be

dry, but heavy and severe thunderstorms will ignite across

New Mexico. Heat will build from Arizona and California,

away from the coast, to the interior Northwest as showers

move into the Pacific Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 113 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 16 at West Yellowstone, MT

