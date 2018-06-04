The Nation's Weather
Published 4:33 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Monday, June 4, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The same storm that returned flooding to the mid-Atlantic
over the weekend will lead to a downright raw day across New
England due to a chilly rain today. The worst conditions
will be near the coast, where a blustery wind will also
blow. Much-needed dry weather will grace the southern
mid-Atlantic as high pressure spans the Mississippi Valley
and suppresses heat and humidity to the Deep South. Spotty
thunderstorms will be limited to Florida. Some rain and
thunderstorms will also be found across the southern Plains,
while heat on the back side of the high surges from the
Southwest, away from the coast, to northern parts of the
Rockies and Plains. Recent warmth across the interior
Northwest will be slashed with temperatures returning back
to normal.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 22 at Gould, CO
_____
