The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, June 7, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A high pressure area off the New England coast will bring

another day of cool to seasonable conditions to much of the

Northeast today. Dry weather will extend southwestward to

the interior South and part of the lower Mississippi Valley.

Meanwhile, more unsettled conditions are in store for the

Florida Peninsula with showers and locally heavy

thunderstorms. As heat holds under blazing sunshine over the

southern Plains and interior Southwest, showers and

thunderstorms are forecast to extend from the northern

Rockies to the northern and central Plains to the

southwestern part of the Great Lakes region. Some storms

from eastern Montana to northeastern Kansas are likely to

become severe. Much of the Pacific coast can expect dry

weather ahead of some rain at night for western Washington.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 109 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 26 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

