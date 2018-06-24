The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, June 24, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will sweep

through the Northeast today, extending down to the Tennessee

Valley. Any thunderstorms are not expected to turn severe.

Outside of scattered storms across central and South

Florida, much of the southern U.S. will be dry with at least

partial sunshine. Across the Plains, a new system moving

across the area will promote severe thunderstorms from the

Oklahoma Panhandle into Kansas and southern Nebraska. Large

hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes will be

possible in any storms. Non-severe thunderstorms will also

occur across the Upper Midwest and from Montana to Colorado.

Dry weather will stretch from Texas to the Southwest and

northward up to the Pacific Northwest, with high heat

persisting in Central California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 120 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 30 at Gothic, CO

