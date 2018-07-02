The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:02 pm, Monday, July 2, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, July 3, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Oppressive heat and humidity will continue to bake New
England and the mid-Atlantic tomorrow. A weak cold front
draped from southeastern New England to the Ohio Valley will
be the focal point for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Heavier and more widespread storms will target the central
Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley with flooding
downpours. A storm system gathering strength in the northern
Plains will trigger strong-to-severe thunderstorms, the most
violent of which may be capable of producing damaging winds
and even an isolated tornado. Elsewhere, excessive heat will
extend into the Midwest, central and southern Plains and
parts of the Southwest, while cool, cloudy and damp weather
plagues the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 107 at Thermal, CA
National Low Monday 30 at Crested Butte, CO
_____
