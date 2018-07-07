The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Once again the Southeast will remain active with showers and

thunderstorms forming, especially during the afternoon hours

tomorrow. These storms will extend from the Carolinas

westward to eastern Texas. Scattered thunderstorms will also

develop again in the Southwest mountains, while the rest of

the region remains largely dry and hot. A cold front moving

through the northern Plains will produce some late-day

thunderstorms, some of which can produce gusty winds and

drenching rainfall from the eastern Dakotas to northern

Minnesota. Farther south it will be hot under abundant

sunshine. The Northeast and Middle Atlantic will have

another nice day under plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

It will also be fairly sunny through the Pacific Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 114 at Needles, CA

National Low Saturday 27 at West Yellowstone, MT

_____

