The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Once again the Southeast will remain active with showers and
thunderstorms forming, especially during the afternoon hours
tomorrow. These storms will extend from the Carolinas
westward to eastern Texas. Scattered thunderstorms will also
develop again in the Southwest mountains, while the rest of
the region remains largely dry and hot. A cold front moving
through the northern Plains will produce some late-day
thunderstorms, some of which can produce gusty winds and
drenching rainfall from the eastern Dakotas to northern
Minnesota. Farther south it will be hot under abundant
sunshine. The Northeast and Middle Atlantic will have
another nice day under plenty of sunshine and low humidity.
It will also be fairly sunny through the Pacific Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 114 at Needles, CA
National Low Saturday 27 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
