The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An advancing push of slightly cooler and less humid air will

spark showers and thunderstorms from northern New England to

the Ohio Valley tomorrow. While coverage of the wet weather

is likely to be spotty, any storm could produce brief

downpours. The day will be dry, hot and sunny along the

Interstate-95 corridor. Rough surf and strong rip currents

will continue to batter the central East Coast as Chris

swirls offshore. Widespread storms will fire up along the

Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley. Temperatures will

soar across the northern Plains, while intense heat persists

across the central Plains. An advancing storm may spark

severe storms in northeastern Montana. Meanwhile, monsoon

storms in the Southwest will elevate the risk of flash

flooding and dust storms.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 109 at Needles, CA

National Low Monday 34 at Bodie State Park, CA

