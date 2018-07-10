The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Chris is expected to remain well east of the Carolinas
tomorrow, maintaining the threat of rough surf and rip
currents along mid-Atlantic beaches, but otherwise keeping
all impacts well offshore. A largely sunny and pleasant day
will unfold across the Northeast, though a weak cold front
dipping southward will promote showers and storms throughout
Virginia, the central Appalachians and the Tennessee Valley.
Afternoon storms will dot the warm and humid Mississippi
Valley, as well as South Florida. Warm, humid and sunny
weather is expected to overspread the Central states, while
breezy and stormy conditions move into the northern Plains.
Potentially heavy afternoon storms will fire over the Desert
Southwest, threatening flooding and dust storms. The West
will otherwise be hot and sunny.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 102 at Needles, CA
National Low Tuesday 35 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather