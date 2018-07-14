The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 15, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A hot and humid air mass will trigger showers and

thunderstorms from the South to the Ohio Valley and into

parts of the Northeast tomorrow. Dry weather will hold from

the Carolinas into the eastern mid-Atlantic as an area of

high pressure sits off the coast. Much of the balance of the

Plains will be dry, however, a couple of showers and

thunderstorms will impact parts of Nebraska and South

Dakota. It will remain seasonably hot across Texas. Across

the West, showers and thunderstorms will extend across the

Four Corners states as well as Wyoming. Some of these

thunderstorms can bring heavy rainfall and the threat for

flash flooding. Mainly dry weather will extend along the

West Coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 113 at Thermal, CA

National Low Saturday 30 at West Yellowstone, MT

