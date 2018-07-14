The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 15, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A hot and humid air mass will trigger showers and
thunderstorms from the South to the Ohio Valley and into
parts of the Northeast tomorrow. Dry weather will hold from
the Carolinas into the eastern mid-Atlantic as an area of
high pressure sits off the coast. Much of the balance of the
Plains will be dry, however, a couple of showers and
thunderstorms will impact parts of Nebraska and South
Dakota. It will remain seasonably hot across Texas. Across
the West, showers and thunderstorms will extend across the
Four Corners states as well as Wyoming. Some of these
thunderstorms can bring heavy rainfall and the threat for
flash flooding. Mainly dry weather will extend along the
West Coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 113 at Thermal, CA
National Low Saturday 30 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather