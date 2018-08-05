The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 5, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Hot and humid air will return to the Northeast and
mid-Atlantic today, bringing an end to the wet regime. This
will bring relief to areas impacted by flooding. Showers and
thunderstorms will dot the South from the Carolinas and
Tennessee Valley to the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, the central
and southern Plains, as well as the Great Lakes region, will
remain hot and dry as the heat expands northward. Severe
thunderstorms will fire across the north-central Plains,
which can bring heavy downpours and damaging winds. Farther
west, some afternoon storms will erupt at the base of the
Rockies, but the remainder of the western United States will
remain warm and dry. Smoke and haze will obstruct visibility
in the vicinity of areas affected by wildfires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 27 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
