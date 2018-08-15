The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 16, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Wet weather will return to portions of the northeastern

United States tomorrow, with afternoon showers and storms

moving into New York, Pennsylvania and to the spine of the

Appalachians. More persistent storminess will plague the

Ohio and Tennessee valleys, as well as a swath of the

central Plains. Afternoon storms will pepper the Deep South

as well. Otherwise, areas from the East Coast to the

Appalachians will enjoy a very warm but dry day. While

cooler air sweeps across the northern Plains, steamy air

will cling to the south-central U.S., though both will be

rain-free. Late-day storms are expected to fire over the

Four Corners states, while the rest of the western U.S.

remains hot, dry and smoky.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 104 at Needles, CA

National Low Wednesday 23 at West Yellowstone, MT

