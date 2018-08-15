The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Wet weather will return to portions of the northeastern
United States tomorrow, with afternoon showers and storms
moving into New York, Pennsylvania and to the spine of the
Appalachians. More persistent storminess will plague the
Ohio and Tennessee valleys, as well as a swath of the
central Plains. Afternoon storms will pepper the Deep South
as well. Otherwise, areas from the East Coast to the
Appalachians will enjoy a very warm but dry day. While
cooler air sweeps across the northern Plains, steamy air
will cling to the south-central U.S., though both will be
rain-free. Late-day storms are expected to fire over the
Four Corners states, while the rest of the western U.S.
remains hot, dry and smoky.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 104 at Needles, CA
National Low Wednesday 23 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
