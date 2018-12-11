The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 11, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A large part of the nation will be free from major storms
and heavy precipitation today. A weak storm will produce
spotty snow showers from parts of Michigan to western and
northern New York state and New England. More melting is in
store for the Southeast following the recent storm, with
areas of black ice to start the day. Temperatures will begin
to moderate over the southern Plains as cold air holds its
ground farther to the north and east. Dry weather is
forecast to linger in the Southwest, while spotty snow
breaks out over the northern Rockies. The most significant
storm on the map will affect the Northwest. Soaking rain is
in store for coastal Washington and Oregon with snow from
the Cascades to eastern Washington, northern Idaho and part
of western Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 78 at Key West, FL
National Low Monday -18 at Fraser, CO
