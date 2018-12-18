The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm exits northern New England, a brief burst of cold

air with gusty winds will linger in the Northeastern states

today. Any streamers of lake-effect snow off lakes Erie and

Ontario will diminish as the day progresses. Most of the

eastern two-thirds of the nation can expect dry weather.

Temperatures away from the Northeast are likely to average

near to slightly above normal. A few showers may break out

over parts of Texas, which will be a sign of the next large

storm to affect the East by week's end. Meanwhile, a train

of storms will continue to affect the Northwest with

drenching rain and the risk of flooding and mudslides from

western Washington to northwestern California. Heavy snow is

forecast for the high country of the Cascades and over the

northern Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 75 at McAllen, TX

National Low Monday -9 at Fraser, CO

