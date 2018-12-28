The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, December 28, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm will soak many areas from the northeastern Gulf
coast to the Appalachians and the Eastern Seaboard today.
Enough rain may fall to cause urban, small stream and river
flooding, especially in parts of the South. Snow and some
ice are forecast on the storm's northeastern flank in New
England for a time. Heavy snow is forecast to wind down over
the Upper Midwest. However, strong winds are forecast to
push around cold air over much of the Plains to the Upper
Midwest in the wake of the storm. Meanwhile, a new storm
will produce snow and cold rain over a large part of the
Southwest. Cold winds will buffet Southern California. Rain
and mountain snow will skirt the coasts of Washington and
northwestern Oregon. The rest of the nation will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 84 at Marathon, FL
National Low Thursday -18 at Antero Reservoir, CO
_____
