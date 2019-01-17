The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 18, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A snowy day is in store for New England tomorrow, leading to
hazardous travel conditions. Snow showers dusting New York
and Pennsylvania could create similarly slick roads.
Otherwise, it will generally be a dry and calm day on the
East Coast. Farther inland, a winter storm developing in the
Plains will usher cold air into the Upper Midwest while
dumping snow over the Interior Northwest and northern
Plains. A wintry mix is expected over Kansas and Missouri
while showers and potentially severe storms form over
Oklahoma and the eastern half of Texas. The Colorado Rockies
could receive another helping of snow as well. A cool and
increasingly cloudy day is anticipated on the West Coast,
while rain steadily moves onshore into Washington and
Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 79 at Boca Raton, FL
National Low Thursday -21 at Saranac Lake, NY
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather