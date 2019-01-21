The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 21, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The combination of Arctic air and strong biting winds will
create brutal and dangerous cold across New England and the
mid-Atlantic today. Snow showers will persist over parts of
New England, especially in the mountains. There can also be
lake-effect snow showers and squalls streaming downwind of
the eastern Great Lakes. Less wind will grip the central
Great Lakes, while the South endures chilly conditions on
this holiday despite sunshine. Meanwhile, the southern
Plains will turn milder ahead of the storm spreading a band
of snow across the northern Plains and more snow through the
Rockies. Gusty winds will blow ahead of the storm across
more of the nation's midsection as well as the interior
Southwest. The West Coast will be drier.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 82 at Tucson, AZ
National Low Sunday -46 at Cotton, MN
_____
