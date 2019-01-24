The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 25, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the North Central and Northeastern states will be in

a deep freeze tomorrow. The coldest air will be centered

over the Midwest, with highs forecast to be 15-25 degrees

Fahrenheit below normal. Daytime temperatures along the

Northeast's Interstate 95 corridor will drop up to 20

degrees compared to their highest point today. The cold air

streaming over the Great Lakes will trigger snow showers and

heavier squalls downwind of these waters, causing

treacherous travel for motorists. A separate area of light

snow will target part of the mid-Mississippi Valley. Cool,

dry and sunny weather will be across the Southern states. As

a new wave of snow whitens the northern Rockies, the West

Coast will remain dry. Winds will pick up late in the day

across Southern California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 85 at Marathon, FL

National Low Thursday -23 at Bottineau, ND

