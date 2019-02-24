The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 25, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system will bring snow showers to New York and
northern New England today. Very strong winds will also
produce power outages across parts of the Northeast and
Middle Atlantic. To the south, high pressure will bring dry
weather to the Tennessee Valley and Carolinas, while a cold
front will bring a few showers to South Florida. Elsewhere,
snow showers will occur across South Dakota and southern
Minnesota, while dry weather is in store for the central
and southern Plains. Farther west, a stationary front will
bring snow to Idaho, Montana and northern Wyoming while dry
weather is in store for the southern Rockies. An area of
low pressure will bring periods of snow to Oregon, while
heavy rain will fall across Northern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 90 at Boca Raton, FL
National Low Sunday -26 at Havre, MT
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather