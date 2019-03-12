The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 12, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the eastern half of the nation can expect dry and
tranquil conditions today. Temperatures will be within a few
degrees of average. Farther west, a storm will push across
the Southwest states. As this storm drifts to the east of
the Rockies, it is expected to strengthen significantly. A
broad area of showers and thunderstorms will stretch from
Arizona, New Mexico and Texas to Iowa and Missouri. Storms
are likely to become severe over parts of western and
central Texas, eastern New Mexico and western Oklahoma. A
major blizzard is forecast to evolve over the central
Rockies tonight. Most areas from the northern Rockies to
Central California can expect a dry day. Coastal rain and
inland and mountain snow will affect the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 92 at McAllen, TX
National Low Monday -27 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
