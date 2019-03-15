The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 15, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The bomb cyclone that brought a major blizzard to the
central Rockies and northern Plains, high winds to a broad
area of the Central states and severe thunderstorms to parts
of the Midwest and South has spun into northern Quebec
today. The diminishing circulation around the storm will
send colder air into the Midwest, while the Atlantic coast
has one more warm day. That warmth will be accompanied by
showers and thunderstorms from Maine to Florida. The quick
thaw may lead to ice jams and flooding in the northern tier
of the Northeast, while flooding problems continue from the
recent rapid thaw over the central Plains. The air will be
cold enough for flurries and lake-effect snow around the
upper Great Lakes. Much of the area from the Plains to the
Pacific coast will have dry and tranquil conditions.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 88 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Thursday -20 at Stanley, ID
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather