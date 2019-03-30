The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 30, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warmth will reach its peak along the Eastern Seaboard today

with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s in the north

and the 70s and 80s in the south. A storm will ride a push

of colder air over the Midwest. A swath of rain is forecast

to extend along the leading edge of the colder air from

northern Maine to eastern Texas. Some of the rain may be

heavy enough to trigger small stream flooding in parts of

the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes. Along the southern

edge of the rain, locally severe thunderstorms will erupt

from parts of the Tennessee Valley to the lower Mississippi

Valley. Snow is forecast to fall along part of the northern

edge of the rain around the central Great Lakes and advance

toward the central and northern Appalachians at night. Most

areas over the northern Plains and West will be dry.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 92 at Presidio, TX

National Low Friday 4 at Tuolumne Meadows, CA

