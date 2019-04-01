The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 1, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
April will start on a brisk and chilly note in the Northeast
today. Many areas will welcome sunshine to take the edge off
the cold. Dry weather will also span southward to the
Carolinas, while rain spreads across northern Florida and
neighboring areas of Georgia. To the south, warmth will hold
across South Florida. On the back side of an area of high
pressure, temperatures will rebound over the Deep South,
Midwest and central Plains. The recent cold will also ease
over the southern Plains, but temperatures will still be
held below normal. Warming will occur south of a band of
rain and snow moving through the northern Plains. Meanwhile,
another storm will cause rain to spread over Oregon and
Northern California as Southern California stays dry and
warm.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 90 at Thermal, CA
National Low Sunday 1 at Walden, CO
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather