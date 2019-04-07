The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 7, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Severe weather will rattle communities from eastern Texas to
the lower Mississippi Valley today. The strongest
thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds,
hail, flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes. North of
the severe weather, rain will put a damper on outdoor plans
to end the weekend in the Midwest. Most of the East Coast
will be dry as the warming trend from Saturday continues.
Meanwhile, dry and mild weather will overspread the High
Plains as the Southwest also heats up. A storm, on the other
hand, will continue to affect the Northwest with rain and
gusty winds. The rain can pour down heavily in western
Oregon, leading to flash flooding in urban areas and along
streams. Most snow will fall above the passes.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 93 at McAllen, TX
National Low Saturday 12 at Tuolumne Meadows, CA
_____
