The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 14, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A strong storm system will move across the Great Lakes,
Northeast and Southeast today. This will cause periods of
rain across southeastern Michigan down into Indiana and
central Illinois. Strong to severe thunderstorms will form
along a cold front in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania
all the way down into the Southeast. These thunderstorms
will have the capability to produce torrential downpours,
damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. Some snow
will fall across the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan
and far northern Illinois. These impacts will lead to major
travel disruptions. A weak disturbance in the Pacific
Northwest and northern Rockies will cause scattered showers.
Some of these will bring snow to the higher terrain.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 95 at McAllen, TX
National Low Saturday 5 at Gothic, CO
