The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 21, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

While the entire day will not be a washout, a storm will

continue to dampen parts of New England and the mid-Atlantic

with showers on this Easter Sunday. Meanwhile, high pressure

will allow dry and milder weather to span the South. That is

not only good news for those with holiday plans but also for

those still cleaning up in the wake of the recent severe

weather outbreak. On the backside of the high, warmth will

build further across the South Central states. Cooler air

will filter across the northern Plains as a storm triggers

showers and thunderstorms. Heavy thunderstorms may target

the central Plains at night. Rain and high-elevation snow

will dampen the northern and central Rockies, while gusty

winds keep the fire danger elevated in the Desert Southwest.

A dry holiday is anticipated along the West Coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 101 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 16 at Stonington, MI

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather