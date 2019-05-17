The Nation's Weather
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Warmth and humidity levels will build over the Southeast and
South Central states under strong May sunshine today.
Thunderstorms will dampen part of South Florida. Warm and
cool air will battle in the Northeast with showers and
thunderstorms being the consequences of the fight. While a
wedge of dry air will push across the upper Great Lakes, a
narrow swath of showers and locally severe storms will set
up over the upper part of the Ohio Valley to a portion of
the central Plains. While severe storms, including
tornadoes, are likely to hold off until late in the day over
the High Plains, a broad area of rain will soak the northern
Rockies with a mosaic of showers and spotty thunderstorms
from the coastal Northwest to the Great Basin and central
Rockies. Much of Southern California will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 101 at Presidio, TX
National Low Thursday 24 at Aspen Springs, CO
_____
