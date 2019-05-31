The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 31, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A batch of cooler and less humid air will settle over New

England and the upper mid-Atlantic states today. Meanwhile,

heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms will rumble

from part of the Ohio Valley to the Carolinas and Virginia.

Storms are also forecast for coastal areas of the Southeast.

The storms will help to ease or end the heat wave in the

region by this weekend. A few storms are forecast for parts

of the Upper Midwest, while a concentrated area of showers

and thunderstorms will focus over part of Texas. Much of the

rest of the Plains can expect dry weather as flooding

continues along parts of the Mississippi, Missouri and

Arkansas rivers. A few storms are in store for the interior

West while these same areas as well as the Pacific coast and

deserts can expect more cool conditions.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 104 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 22 at Aspen Springs, CO

