The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 7, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A wedge of dry air will spread sunshine from the Great Lakes
region to the New England and upper mid-Atlantic coasts
today. Farther south, a broad area of rain and thunderstorms
is forecast to extend from the middle and lower Mississippi
Valley to the Southeast coast. Within this area, enough rain
can fall to aggravate existing flooding in central areas and
raise new concerns for flooding farther to the east. A few
of the thunderstorms near and south of Interstate 20 can
become severe for a time. A more concentrated zone of severe
storms will mark the leading edge of cooler air from the
northern High Plains to the central Rockies. Much of the
Northwest will be strewn with clouds, showers and cool air.
Meanwhile, warm wather and sunshine are in store for much of
the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 114 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 29 at Leadville, CO
_____
