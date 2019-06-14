The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 14, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A blast of cool air with gusty winds will settle from the
Great Lakes to New England and the mid-Atlantic states
today. Showers are forecast to retreat to northern New York
state and New England. Most areas from the Ohio Valley to
the southern Atlantic and Gulf coasts can expect sunshine. A
few thunderstorms will erupt over the Florida Peninsula. A
patch of rain will cool areas from northern Michigan to
northern Minnesota, while showers and thunderstorms are
forecast farther south and west over the northern Rockies to
the southern Plains. A few storms are also likely to erupt
over parts of the Cascades and Sierra Nevada. Much of the
rest of the West can expect dry weather and sunshine. While
interior areas will remain very warm to hot, a sea breeze
will cool much of the immediate Pacific coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 115 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 27 at Brimson, MN
