The Nation's Weather for Sunday, June 23, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A long frontal boundary will spark severe thunderstorms from
the southwestern Great Lakes to the southern and central
Plains today. Flooding downpours, damaging winds and even
large hail are capable of being produced by these storms.
States in the Southeast such as Georgia, South Carolina,
Tennessee and Kentucky will also see a few showers and
thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather is expected to be
more isolated than recent days. The remainder of the
Southeast will remain rain-free and humid. High pressure
will build over the Northeast today, leaving sunny skies and
pleasant weather. A cooldown is expected throughout the
Rockies with snow making it feel far from summer in the
mountains of Colorado. On the other hand, heat will build
across California, away from the coast.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 106 at Thermal, CA
National Low Saturday 22 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
