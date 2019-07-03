The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 3, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the Eastern Seaboard can expect hot and humid
conditions today. Even parts of New England will be
noticeably warmer and more humid compared to recent days.
The core of the heat will be in the Southeast. With the
exception of central and South Florida, most of the East
Coast will be free of rain. Farther west, a broad area of
moisture will lead to pop-up individual thunderstorms as
well as large clusters of drenching, gusty storms from the
central Appalachians to the Mississippi and Ohio valleys,
central and northern Plains and northern Rockies. Localized
flash flooding and damaging wind gusts can occur in some of
the storms. Most areas from the central and southern Rockies
to the Pacific coast can expect a dry and sunny day.
However, showers will affect much of Washington.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 111 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 30 at Boca Reservoir, CA
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather