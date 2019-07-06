The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, July 6, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large area of moisture will continue to bring unsettled

weather to much of the eastern United States today. Showers

and thunderstorms are expected from New England through the

Ohio and Mississippi valleys and to parts of the eastern

Gulf of Mexico and southern Eastern Seaboard. Most of this

activity will occur during the afternoon and evening hours,

but some exceptions can occur. Otherwise, much of this same

area will remain very warm to hot with high humidity. A few

thunderstorms over the High Plains can be locally strong,

especially during the afternoon and early evening. A few

showers are forecast for parts of Washington, but most of

the Northwest will be free of rain. Much of the rest of the

West is expected to be seasonably hot with a continued lack

of monsoon showers and thunderstorms.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 113 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 30 at Stanley, ID

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather