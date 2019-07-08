The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 8, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The combination of an abundance of moisture and a

slow-moving storm system will cause showers and

thunderstorms to once again stretch from the mid-Atlantic to

the Southeast today. Some of the downpours will be heavy

enough to trigger areas of flash flooding and poor driving

conditions. Meanwhile, high pressure will allow dry weather

and low humidity to span New England and the Midwest.

Another round of thunderstorms are expected to rumble across

the Plains and the Rockies with the afternoon and evening

hours being the most active. While any thunderstorm will

bring lightning dangers, the greatest risk for severe

weather will focus on the Dakotas. Most of the West Coast

states will be dry with gusty winds whipping across the

interior Southwest during the afternoon.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 111 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 34 at Truckee, CA

