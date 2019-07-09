The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Sunshine is in store with low to moderate humidity from much

of the Great Lakes to the New England and upper mid-Atlantic

coast today. The dry push is forecast to grind to a halt

over the southern Appalachians and the lower mid-Atlantic

coast. In the swath from Florida to Mississippi, Arkansas,

the Carolinas and southern Virginia, downpours can occur at

any time with the bulk of the thunderstorm activity during

the afternoon and evening hours. Another zone of showers and

thunderstorms will extend from the central and northern

Plains to Minnesota and Montana. A few of the storms in this

swath can be locally severe during the afternoon and evening

hours. Much of the area from the southern Plains and the

western Gulf coast to California and interior Washington can

expect sunshine. Showers will reach the Northwest coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 108 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 33 at Boca Reservoir, CA

_____

