The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, July 26, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms that have persisted over Florida

the past few days will begin to spread northward to the

upper Gulf coast region today. There will be the risk of

urban and low-lying area flooding. A few locally gusty

storms can occur as well with an isolated waterspout or

tornado. Farther north, while humidity levels will begin to

creep up over the lower Mississippi Valley and interior

Southeast, rain-free weather is forecast to hold on in these

areas and on through much of the Ohio Valley, eastern Great

Lakes and coastal Northeast. A pocket of showers and heavier

thunderstorms will push slowly eastward across the Upper

Midwest to parts of the central Plains. Meanwhile, spotty

showers and thunderstorms will riddle the interior Southwest

as the North American monsoon continues.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 110 at Needles, CA

National Low Thursday 25 at Stanley, ID

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather