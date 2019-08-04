The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A cold front moving through the northern Plains will spark

showers and thunderstorms across portions of the Dakotas and

Minnesota today. Some of these storms may turn severe during

the afternoon and evening hours with damaging winds, large

hail and torrential downpours. Showers and thunderstorms

will also erupt across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic as

tropical moisture streams northward. Some of these storms

may produce heavy downpours that can lead to localized flash

flooding. High pressure in eastern Canada will make for a

partly sunny and pleasant day from upstate New York to New

England. Hot and dry weather will persist across much of the

interior West, aside from thunderstorms along the Rockies,

mainly during the afternoon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 122 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 36 at Stanley, ID

