The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 29, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
High pressure will hold over much of the East today,
promoting dry weather from the Northeast to the Southeast.
Erin will stay off the New England coastline, but some
heavier rainfall as well as rough surf and rip currents will
reach the Maine coast. Florida will also experience
thunderstorms, most numerous in the afternoon. A cold front
sweeping through the Great Lakes and into the central
Plains will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. High
heat and humidity will be found south of this front through
the southern Plains. However, spotty thunderstorms in the
southern Plains will provide some brief relief from the heat
for a few in the afternoon. The West will be seasonably hot
with spotty afternoon thunderstorms developing over the
mountains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 24 at Stanley, ID
