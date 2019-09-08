The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 8, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the Northeast can expect a dry day today with just a
few showers dotting interior areas. Coastal North Carolina
and South Florida may also be dampened by a few showers,
while hot, dry weather remains the theme across the balance
of the South. Some locations may challenge daily record
highs as temperatures soar into the 90s and lower 100s.
Meanwhile, cool conditions are forecast across much of the
Midwest as a swath of rain extends from eastern South Dakota
to Illinois. A few showers and thunderstorms will dot the
central Plains, while the bulk of stormy weather targets the
Rockies. Some of the storms could be strong along the Front
Range. Cooler air is forecast to rush into the West, with
clouds and rain adding to the chill in the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 115 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 19 at Bodie State Park, CA
