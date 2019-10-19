The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 19, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

After a cold and frosty start, much of the Northeast will

have sunshine help deliver pleasant autumn weather today.

However, clouds will increase over the lower mid-Atlantic

and southern Appalachians as Tropical Storm Nestor moves

inland over the Southeast states. Nestor will bring heavy

rain, gusty winds and local flooding from Florida to the

Carolinas with lesser rain over Alabama. Thunderstorms may

occur in some areas. Farther west, a band of showers and

thunderstorms is forecast to march across the Upper Midwest

and central Plains. Much of the rest of the Plains and

Southwest will be dry, although gusty winds will raise the

fire threat in Southern California. Rain and snow will fall

on the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 92 at McAllen, TX

National Low Friday 13 at Bridgeport, CA

